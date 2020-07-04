Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of northern N.B.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northeastern N.B. Saturday afternoon.

The national weather service says conditions "are favourable for the development" of the storm which could produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The watch is issued for:

Bathurst and Chaleur Region.

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Mount Carleton.

Renous Highway.

Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville.

Kent County.

Kouchibouguac National Park.

Miramichi and area.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," said the warning from Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.