New Brunswick's secret conflict regime for unelected officials

New Brunswick's most powerful non-elected government officials are subject to conflict-of-interest rules that are weak, outdated and shrouded in secrecy.

Deputy ministers, Crown corporation CEOs and executive assistants to ministers are required to file conflict declarations--but those documents remain confidential, unlike those filed by MLAs.

That means there's no way for the public to know if any non-elected official was ever in a conflict, unless a complaint is filed in court.

The law also includes no penalties for officials who don't file declarations, and isn't even clear about who it covers, according to a 2014 ruling by a Court of Queen's Bench judge who oversaw the act at the time.

And its list of Crown corporations is also out of date, meaning the CEOS of Opportunities New Brunswick, Cannabis NB and Service New Brunswick, among others, are not subject to its requirements.

Amended law, says former integrity commissioner

Former integrity commissioner Alexandre Deschênes said in his final report before his retirement that the government should amend the law.

He said non-elected officials should be under the same regime as MLAs, who report to the commissioner.

"My view is, and I've made that view known for some time, is that system ought to be abandoned as soon as possible," he told CBC News in a recent interview.

Former integrity commissioner Alexandre Deschênes said non-elected officials should be under the same regime as MLAs. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"The system just doesn't work."

One of Deschênes's predecessors as conflict commissioner, Patrick Ryan, repeatedly levelled the same criticism during his tenure as commissioner.

"Alex is absolutely correct," Ryan said in a brief interview. "It bugged me."

David Ferguson, a retired clerk of the executive council--the top civil service position in the province--called it "bizarre" that there is no penalty for not filing a conflict declaration.

"If you ignore it, you get away scott free, which seems to be a real problem with the act," he said.

Province reviewing act

Government spokesperson Tyler Campbell said the province is reviewing the act and is looking at all the issues that have been raised.

"That work is currently underway," he said.

He said some of the Crown corporations not covered by the act have their own conflict policies, but the province will look at having the same rules apply to all of them.

Who knows? Who doesn't know? Who follows it up? No one follows it up, apparently. - David Ferguson, retired clerk of the executive council

Under the Members' Conflict of Interest Act, MLAs file annual disclosure statements to the integrity commissioner, revealing their investments, assets, business interests and loans. An abridged version is made public.

But a separate law, the Conflict of Interest Act, applies to senior non-elected officials. They file their disclosures not to the commissioner, but to a sitting judge designated by the government.

There's no requirement that their declarations become public.

Deschênes says involving a sitting judge compromises the independence of the judiciary because the judge must interact with civil servants and, in some cases, help them prepare blind trusts for investments.

"I have difficulty making it compatible with an independent judiciary," he said.

Judge mum on declarations

The current designated judge, Justice Barbara Baird of the New Brunswick Court of Appeal, did not respond to request for information on the declarations she has reviewed.

On Jan. 28, CBC News sent Baird a list of questions on how many officials are subject to the act now, how many disclosures she has received from them, how many inquires she has conducted and how many breaches she has found and how many orders she has issued.

The Court of Appeal of New Brunswick is the highest court in the province and generally sits in Fredericton. (CBC)

As of Tuesday, Baird had not answered or even acknowledged the questions. The law does not require her to release any information to the public.

Ferguson wouldn't say whether the declarations should be public, but he said it's "important at some point that there's something on the record that says, 'here's a list of everyone who filed and these have been done.'

"As opposed to how it's up in the air right now: if someone doesn't file, who knows? Who doesn't know? Who follows it up? No one follows it up, apparently."

As clerk of the executive council, Ferguson said he depended on the act to deal with potential conflicts among his fellow deputy ministers.

"I didn't particularly need to know or want to know what the personal business of one of my colleagues was," he said. "I assumed the conflict of interest declaration had been filed, and any issue that had been addressed by the judge was a private matter."

Most deputy ministers are career civil servants with no history of business investments, Ferguson said, but there's been a trend in recent years to recruit from the private sector.

"There perhaps may be more possibilities of a conflict of interest arising because of that.

Deschênes says the designated judge system is so awkward that most judges want to avoid the role.

"I was a judge for more than 30 years and I know as a fact that there's no appetite on the party fo the judiciary to perform those tasks," he said.

Judge role problematic

Two Court of Queen's Bench judges who held the position "basically resigned" because they found the legislation and the role problematic, Deschênes said.

One of them, Jean-Paul Ouellette, made his complaints public in a 2014 ruling on a ministerial assistant who violated the act by not filing a new declaration.

Jimmy Bourque, an executive assistant to a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, was the owner of a company in a blind trust that received almost half a million dollars in government contracts.

Ouellette ruled that Bourque's failure to file a disclosure violated the act, but in his ruling he complained that no one compiles a definitive list of the deputy ministers, Crown CEOs and executive assistants subject to the act.

The law's list of Crown corporations is also out of date, meaning CEOs of newer Crown corporations like Cannabis NB, aren't subject to it's requirements. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"I do not have any information on or list of individuals … who are required to disclose," he wrote. "No one compiles such a list, and there is no process for informing the individuals in question that they have breached the disclosure provisions of the Conflict of Interest Act."

Ferguson agreed that there should be "administrative support" so that the designated judge always has an up-to-date list of who the act applies to.

Ouellette also complained that the act doesn't allow the designated judge to track who is not complying with the law and doesn't include any sanctions--meaning he wasn't able to punish Bourque for the violation.

"Such is the Act," the judge wrote in his ruling.

The regulation accompanying the act lists eight Crown corporations whose CEOs are subject to the law, including New Brunswick Liquor, NB Power, and the Regional Development Corporation.

Two on the list no longer exist, and 13 other Crown corporations that operate now are not listed in the regulation.