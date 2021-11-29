All schools in the Anglophone East School District stayed closed today because of a snowstorm in the forecast.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements Monday morning for nearly half the province.

The forecast said 10 to 15 centimetres of snow can be expected in several areas of New Brunswick, including:

Acadian Peninsula

Fundy National Park

Grand Lake and Queens County

Kent County

Kouchibouguac National Park

Miramichi area

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

Saint John and county

Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Schools on at-home mode because of COVID-19 outbreaks

In unrelated closures, Napan Elementary in Napan and Max Aitken Academy in Miramichi are having operational days because of COVID-19 cases.

Public Health has confirmed four cases to date at Napan Elementary and one case at Max Aitken, according to a Twitter statement from Anglophone North School District.

Families are advised to check their emails and voicemails for further details.