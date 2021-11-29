Snow, COVID-19 keep some New Brunswick schools closed
All schools in the Anglophone East School District stayed closed today because of a snowstorm in the forecast. Two other schools moved to at-home learning because of cases of COVID-19.
Environment Canada has issued weather statements for almost half the province
Environment Canada issued special weather statements Monday morning for nearly half the province.
The forecast said 10 to 15 centimetres of snow can be expected in several areas of New Brunswick, including:
- Acadian Peninsula
- Fundy National Park
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Kent County
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Miramichi area
- Moncton and southeast New Brunswick
- Saint John and county
- Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
Schools on at-home mode because of COVID-19 outbreaks
In unrelated closures, Napan Elementary in Napan and Max Aitken Academy in Miramichi are having operational days because of COVID-19 cases.
Public Health has confirmed four cases to date at Napan Elementary and one case at Max Aitken, according to a Twitter statement from Anglophone North School District.
Families are advised to check their emails and voicemails for further details.