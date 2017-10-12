Efforts underway to replace school lunch programs during COVID-19 closures

When Erin Rideout, director of the Inner City Youth Ministry, learned Friday schools across the province would be closed for a minimum of two weeks, she said her first thought went to students who rely on the school lunch program.

The organization provides about 47,000 free and subsidized lunches a year in three schools in three Saint John neighbourhoods through the Lunch Connection Program.

"It was of concern for the families in the neighbourhoods where we work because many of them rely on these food programs for their kids," Rideout said. "And where it's a surprise for many families, maybe they didn't have a chance to go out to the stores and prepare."

Starting Monday, families will be able to pick up bagged lunches at three locations from noon to 1 p.m. Those locations are P.U.L.S.E. Inc at 251 Wentworth St., the NIck Nicolle Center in the Old North End and outside, at the splash pad in Crescent Valley. Those pick ups will run from Monday to Friday.

"It's kind of grab and go," said Rideout of the 500–plus lunches that will be prepared.

"We'll be preparing the bagged lunches each day in a community kitchen in the south end at the St. John the Baptist/King Edward School."

Rideout said all public health recommendations and guidelines are followed in the preparation and ask people to not attend the lunch pickup if they are sick or have travelled.

Rideout said they are working closely with schools to get the information out to families, as well as using social media.

"I think this will be a relief and help to sort of ease some of the anxiety and maybe a little bit of fear that's in our communities right now. It's one less thing for people to worry about."

Rideout said there were a few different reasons why the organization was concerned, including knowing many families would not be receiving their Child Tax Credit until Friday.

"Food security is a real issue in Saint John and in a lot of these communities and we want to make sure that they will be continued to be supported."

Meanwhile at the Fredericton Community Kitchens, Cassandra Blackmore, the incoming executive director, said they will be working quickly over the next few days to get something in place to help those students that relied on the organization's Student Hunger Program.

"It's very important to us to find a way to help facilitate this anyway we can. We're not able to say right now how we're able to do that. This all happened very suddenly."

In addition to providing brown bag lunches each school day, it has a backpack program that sends food home with students each weekend for their family and it also hosts cooking classes.

Blackmore said they will be meeting over the next few days to come up with solutions and plans.

"We're going to do our best to reach these families."

Blackmore said any family in need of immediate assistance should contact them for help.