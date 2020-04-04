Gas pumps saved, Saint Sauveur's only convenience store destroyed in fire

Fire fighters from three volunteer fire departments in north eastern New Brunswick were able to save the gas pumps from a fire that destroyed the community's only convenience store in Saint Sauveur early Saturday morning.

"The way we put the water on, we made sure nothing would fall on the tanks and the garage on the back of the building."

The building that housed the business, Epicerie G M L Ltee, and Ultramar gas bar owned and operated by Carolyn Ayoub was completely destroyed.

Saint Sauveur is 40 kilometres east of Bathurst.

The call to report the fire was received at around 12 a.m. After arriving on the scene, Gionet said he called for backup from the neighbouring fire departments in Allardville and Saint-Isadore.

The convenience store and residence was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. (Contributed/Paolo Gionet) The fire chief said he thinks the cause of the fire was electrical but the investigation is continuing.

"When we came in that is where the fire was concentrated...where all the electrical cables were going in the building."

Gionet said the person who lives in the building was out of town and there was no one inside at the time.

The convenience store and gas station was the only one left operating in the community. Gionet said it had everything that people needed.

But fighting a fire wasn't the only thing fire fighters had to deal with. Gionet said trying to maintain a distance of two metres apart because of COVID-19 is hard.

"We try the most we can to stay away from each other."