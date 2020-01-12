Saint-Léolin mayor Guy Cormier dies

Guy Cormier, the mayor of Saint-Léolin, N.B., has died.

In a post on the on the village's Facebook page, councillors and staff expressed sadness about his death, writing in French that it was a dark day for the community.

The community is located on the Acadien Peninsula, 20 kilometres from Caraquet.

Cormier, 70, served as mayor since April 2018.

"His pride in Saint-Léolin was undeniable and he devoted many hours of volunteer work, with his wife Edwidge, to the well-being of his community," the post read in French.

Cormier, who died Saturday as a result of heart problems, is described as a man who had his heart in the right place who worked to make a difference in his community.

Caraquet MLA Isabelle Thériault wrote in French that Cormier's death was a great loss for the village. She said he was very dedicated to the development of the village and had many projects in mind.

Cormier is survived by his wife.