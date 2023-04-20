Whistles away: Saint John hopes to quiet 2 more railway crossings

Longtime Saint John resident Terry O'Neill has nothing against the increased train traffic he's seen and heard for about a year from his west end home if it means the Port of Saint John is getting busier.

But as a retiree who lives three streets from the train track, and within earshot of two busy railway crossings — at Sherbrooke Street near Montreal Avenue, and Sand Cove Road near Rocky Bluff Terrace — he has some concerns.

The two crossings are not far apart from each other so when approaching trains sound warning whistles, residents of nearby neighbourhoods hear all about it.

O'Neill said it's not "ear splitting" noise from his house, but it's become fairly constant.

"Sometimes it just almost seems like for hours," said O'Neill. "It's continuous, non-stop. Then you may not hear it for an afternoon, but it is, you know, 3 o'clock in the morning, 3 o'clock in the afternoon."

The railway crossing on Sand Cove Road near Rocky Bluff Terrace is the other railway crossing in west end Saint John that will be getting infrastructure upgrades. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Safety upgrades planned

According to the City of Saint John, since the two crossings currently have no gates, current rail regulatory safety requirements require a train to blow its whistle four times as it approaches, for a total of 20 seconds.

But some relief from that whistle noise may be on its way.

The City of Saint John announced Tuesday the two railroad crossings will have new safety infrastructure installed in the coming months, including warning lights, gates and signage.

Once installed, the city will apply to Transport Canada for a whistle cessation, which was approved for two other crossings in the city's east end in 2015, at Rothesay and Thorne avenues.

If approved for the west end crossings, the trains will only whistle in an emergency.

'A decent night's sleep'

Dorothy Shephard, MLA for Saint John Lancaster and provincial minister of social development, told Information Morning Saint John she's been hearing from residents every week since last fall about the increasingly frequent noise from trains.

"Our economy doesn't support just Saint John, it also supports the entire province but they'd like to have a decent night's sleep," said Shephard.

"The fact that the whistles blow 24/7 is really what they were asking me to respond to. They didn't even ask for a total elimination. They asked if we could have them quiet overnight."

Shephard said it's the proximity of the crossings to each other that's created a special situation, but she also said it could be months before residents hear a change.

"The parts have all been ordered and we'll hope that we can make this happen as quickly as possible," she said.

Dorothy Shephard, MLA for Saint John Lancaster says residents of the west end Saint John neighbourhood have been complaining of increased whistle noise due to train traffic since last fall. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"The mayor [of Saint John] will be writing a letter to the province to ask for the whistle cessation and so DTI [Department of Transportation and Infrastructure] has to be involved in this, as does Transport Canada," said Shephard.

The City of Saint John says the new safety infrastructure costs about $900,000, and will be split between the province, the city and New Brunswick Southern Railway.

The city will also provide annual contributions of $5,000 toward maintenance of the new infrastructure.

As for O'Neill, news of the noise issue in his neighbourhood being addressed is welcome. But he said he hopes the parties will continue to think proactively about the safety of nearby residents as train activity increases.

"The noise, like I say it's important and it looks like we've got a good start on handling that situation," he said.

"Now I guess it's the knowledge that railroads are doing everything they can to make sure that they have a safe operation."