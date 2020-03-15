Province's stale property assessments shortchange Saint John, councillor says

A major correction in the property assessment of the Saint John courthouse is being applauded in the city but also being viewed as confirmation Service New Brunswick regularly undervalues local properties, costing the municipality needed tax revenue.

"Property values in Saint John are absolutely undervalued," Coun.Donna Reardon said Friday about the years it took for Service New Brunswick to re-evaluate the courthouse assessment.

"I think it's extremely important they have a solid formula we can count on. If we weren't in a position where we are struggling for dollars right now, then maybe we shouldn't be onto this stuff, but we need to have clarity on it."

Earlier this month, Saint John's seven-year-old courthouse, which is owned by the province, had its assessed value raised by $6 million, or 14.2 per cent.

The twin Harbour View apartment buildings on Union Street were bought in early 2019 for $3.5 million and then renovated. They are now assessed for taxes by Service New Brunswick at $2.5 million. (Robert Jones/CBC)

The increase is one of the largest in the province this year for an existing building not being renovated, and it follows a CBC News story last summer that questioned whether the courthouse assessment was too low.

The re-evaluation by Service New Brunswick lifts the value of the building to $48 million, similar to the assessed value of Moncton's courthouse. The province will have to pay Saint John an additional $169,433 this year in tax on the property.

Reardon welcomes that development but is concerned the large single-year increase confirms the building was undervalued in previous years.

Now deemed as nearly equal in value to the Moncton courthouse, the Saint John structure was assessed as being worth between $2 million and $5 million less in the four previous years, reducing taxes the province owed the city over that time by about $400,000.

"Right now we're cutting everything to the bone, so $400,000 or $500,000 is a lot," said Reardon.

"It's the difference between services for certain things and not. Every $400,000 or $500,000 you can collect or save — its all important."

Four properties on Horsfield Street were purchased last year for $875,000 but are being taxed as though they are worth one-third less. (Robert Jones/CBC)

Saint John is in the middle of a municipal budget crunch driven in part by slow tax-revenue growth.

Over the past five years, property tax revenue in the city has increased by a total of 6.4 per cent, far behind growth in Fredericton (11.5 percent) and less than half the growth in Moncton (13.7 per cent).

Several local politicians, including Reardon, Mayor Don Darling, and city council finance committee chair David Merrithew, have been complaining for months that Service New Brunswick undervalues properties in the city and reduces tax revenue the municipality collects as a result.

In New Brunswick, property assessments are supposed to reflect market prices for real estate, but it is not always clear that is happening.

Assessments not matching sale price

In Saint John's uptown commercial core, Service New Brunswick records show more than 60 properties have sold in the last two years for amounts above what the agency values them to be worth, with new tax assessments this month still not matching those sale prices.

On Saint John's Union Street, the twin Harbour View apartment buildings sold to a Calgary investor 14 months ago for $3.5 million but even after renovations Service New Brunswick values them for 2020 property taxes to be worth $2.5 million.

On historic Horsfield Street, where a group of four properties, including three renovated brick apartment buildings sold a year ago for $875,000, Service New Brunswick values them to be worth one-third less at $584,500.

Three commercial buildings at the head of King Street were purchased separately last year for a combined $1.14 million. They're assessed for taxes this year at $837,700. (Robert Jones/CBC)

On Pagan Place, a lot assessed to be worth $11,000 sold in November for $71,340 but is still assessed at $11,000.

And near the top of King Street, a trio of commercial buildings that sold separately between January and December 2019 for a combined $1.14 million are assessed for taxes this year at $837,700.

By contrast the privately owned City Hall building, which had been valued at $7.5 million was purchased in November 2018 for $3 million and for 2019 had its assessment lowered to that $3 million sale price.

Asked about the discrepancies, Service New Brunswick would not address individual assessments. In a statement, the Crown corporation said it considers sales when setting values, but there are a number of reasons why those may not reflect a property's true market price.

"In some cases, properties are purchased based on interests that are specific to the purchaser and not necessarily a reflection of the general market for the area," the statement said.

"In other situations, the property may have been purchased without firsthand knowledge of the local market. Some properties may also be acquired by real estate developers and/or investors with an intent of future redevelopment which may not be reflective of the current use of the property."

Asked specifically March 9 about whether the Saint John courthouse had been undervalued for several years, Service New Brunswick acknowledged receipt of the question but as of Sunday had not supplied an answer.

Reardon said Saint John's budget problems are placing more importance on the accuracy of Service New Brunswick's work, and she remains unconvinced changes in city real estate values are being detected as they happen.

"They need to change the way they figure out assessments," she said. "For us it's just not working right now."