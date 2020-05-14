Saint John man steps up for national COVID-19 convalescent plasma trial

Knowing he was lucky to have recovered from COVID-19, Saint John developer Percy Wilbur wanted to give back to the people that had helped him.

That led the 57-year-old to make the first donation of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in Atlantic Canada to Canadian Blood Services on Thursday.

"It felt good," he said. "You just hope somebody can put that plasma to good use and … get the benefit from it."

Wilbur's plasma will be used in a national clinical trial that will test the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 convalescent plasma as a possible treatment to help patients infected with the disease.

Peter MacDonald, director of blood donations in Atlantic Canada, said the theory is the antibodies in the plasma could be the key ingredient to help save others.

"It's very early stages," he said. "We started collecting convalescent plasma from recovered donors just at the end of April so this is very early days."

Wilbur, his wife and two teenage daughters all caught COVID-19 in mid-March after they returned from a cruise. While he's not sure if they contracted it on the cruise or the flight home, he and his oldest daughter began exhibiting symptoms within 48 hours.

"We all had symptoms of varying degrees," Wlbur said. "We really dodged a bullet considering what other people had gone through. It was pretty much minor."

After a call to 811, they were tested and informed the results were positive. Days later his wife and youngest daughter began showing symptoms and were tested as well.

Wilbur said he was sick for four days, his wife about two. His oldest daughter had very few symptoms but his youngest had an uncontrollable cough that lasted four days.

Wanted to give back

After three weeks in self-isolation, the family was given the all-clear. That's when Wilbur said he knew he wanted to do something to thank the frontline workers at Public Health and Horizon Health for all their support while the family was ill.

"They really stepped up the plate and looked after us," he said. "They called several times a day quite regularly and they'd speak to every member of the family and go through all their vital signs.

"They were quite concerned about us becoming more ill. We were so fortunate, we sailed right through it."

He reached out to Horizon Health and asked how he could help.

"I offered to donate my time, was there anything I could do to help people."

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. (NIAID-RML via Reuters) Wilbur was told there might be a possibility of donating blood or plasma and was asked if he was interested.

"Without a question, I said yes."

Wilbur was contacted a few weeks later and Thursday he was sitting in a chair having his plasma extracted.

And it won't be his last donation.

"If they need it, they've got it."

MacDonald said any recovered COVID patients interested in donating plasma can learn more through CBS's new online registry. Plasma will be collected at 14 centres across the country over the next few weeks.

The individual must be under 67, had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 by a laboratory test, and have been recovered from the virus and symptom-free for at least 28 days in order to participate.

Wilbur encourages people to do it.

"If anybody has had COVID don't be afraid, go out and give your plasma. It might save a life."