Emergency food program highlights bigger need in food security

While an emergency food program in the Greater Saint John region helped provide an estimated 50,000 meals over the past three months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say it has also raised awareness about how food security should be addressed in the future.

"There's things that were learned through this program that we can't really ignore," said Dustin Leclerc, executive director of the Carleton Community Centre.

Eight community organizations were part of the Greater Saint John Emergency Food Program that worked collectively to help provide food to those in need.

"The need has always been there, of course it was heightened by this. Food security isn't a one size fit all, it's different for everybody."

Leclerc said connecting with clients, finding out what their needs are — whether it's a hot meal, a garden or a food bank — made organizers begin to look at things differently.

"Certainly the people on this project are all involved in those conversations on how we do that a little bit differently long term."

The emergency food program came together quickly after schools were closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penni Eisenhauer, community navigator for the Waterloo Village Neighbourhood Association, was involved in the day to day operations of the program,

Knowing that many students relied on school breakfast and lunch programs, community groups quickly organized resources and volunteers to get bagged lunches made on a daily basis to deliver to pickup points.

But it expanded to help more people who, maybe for the first time, needed some assistance. Leclerc said food programs don't always support the most vulnerable, but the emergency food program did.

Eisenhauer said people could call a dedicated phone line to request help or place an order. They would be contacted, screened, and a food bag would be packed and delivered to them.

Dustin Leclerc, executive director of the Carleton Community Centre, said the emergency food program has brought awareness to how food security should be addressed. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

But as the pandemic restrictions increased, the need grew, and the organizers had to access more resources and find a bigger space. The Port of Saint John offered a location which provided the space they needed. .

With each organization contributing ideas, staff, volunteers and more, Leclerc said it all came together like a puzzle.

Leclerc said now, if there is a second wave and the need is there, the program can be restarted.

"We're learning a lot from it and trying to think how do we evolve and make sure what comes after this is something long term and sustainable that fills this gap."

For now, each organization will go back to providing services to those they served before the outbreak, but will be ready to organize again if needed.