Rush to get flu shots not affecting supply, says Pharmacists' Association

The push to get New Brunswickers to get their annual flu shot seems to be paying off, according to Janet MacDonnell, a pharmacist consultant with New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association.

And, while some pharmacies did run out last week because of the increased demand, MacDonnell said a new shipment has already been received.

"There certainly is a rush to get flu shots, which is great because we've been sending that message out how important it is to get it this year."

The department of health confirms it has ordered more than 400,000 doses of flu vaccine which will be sent out in separate deliveries, staggered over several weeks.

"So we received about 50 per cent of our vaccine in our first shipment and over the next few weeks will receive another, you know, 25 per cent and 25 per cent," MacDonnell said.

This year's flu vaccine program is free to all New Brunswickers and it includes two products.

Flulaval® Tetra (GSK) and Fluzone® Quadrivalent (Sanofi) both protect against four strains of flu as recommended by the World Health Organization.

The province has also ordered FLUZONE® High-Dose (Sanofi).

It will only be offered to people who are 65 years and older and living in long-term care facilities such as licensed nursing homes and adult residential facilities.

"We do want to make sure that we don't have what they call this twindemic, which is you don't want to get the flu and COVID at the same time," said MacDonnell.

And the pharmacist consultant said she hopes free flu shots will continue in the future, adding it's one of the most important things you can do to prevent the flu.

MacDonnell said the other preventative measures are good hand hygiene, staying away from sick people when you are sick, and staying at home

"But I'm pretty sure it's proven fact that, you know, getting a vaccine for preventable diseases is the best thing that you can do."

Drive through flu clinics are becoming very popular as a way to maintain social distancing and be able to give as many flu shots as possible.

MacDonnell said another thing that is also new is the need to schedule an appointment.

"The reason for that is we want to maintain that physical distance so that not everybody is showing up at once."

After receiving a flu shot, MacDonnell said it takes two weeks to build immunity.

While flu shots are normally given mid-October, this year it was decided to start giving them in early October.

"You don't want to start too early because your immunity's for about six months."

But MacDonnell said the flu season can last until June so if there is a supply available they will continue to vaccinate.