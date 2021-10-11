N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 new death, 98 cases reported on Monday

New Brunswick reported 98 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.

Public Health confirmed that a person 70 to 79 from the Saint John region has died.

The total active case count is 1,037 and the numbers of deaths due to COVID-19 is 75.

As of Monday, 90.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are 56 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, 20 of whom are in intensive care. One person under the age of 19 is hospitalized.

Of those in hospital, 44 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and nine are fully vaccinated.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said that as more people get vaccinated, the proportion of breakthrough cases is expected to increase.

Impact of circuit-breaker too early to tell: Russell

New Brunswickers were instructed to refrain from holding gatherings this Thanksgiving weekend as part of a set of "circuit-breaker" restrictions. Russell said that she has not heard from the Public Safety Department about whether the rules were abided by this weekend. She said it's too early to judge whether the restrictions were effective.

"Time will tell if we're really turning the corner," said Russell.

On Sunday, peace officers were on scene at the His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John after the church was ticketed last week for violating the province's emergency order. Parishioners were seen on Sunday entering and exiting the church without masks or physically distancing.

Russell said the province is taking an "educative and supporting approach" when it comes to the implementation of new measures.

"Then it escalates to more severe consequences in terms of fines," said Russell.

Provincewide Thanksgiving holiday restrictions will end Monday at 11:59 p.m. They will last for at least 14 days in Zone 1, as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2, the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol, all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and Menneval in Zone 5.

In regions under the restrictions, gatherings in private homes or outside with members not from the same household are prohibited, and travel to or from regions is restricted except for essential reasons, which includes work, school and health appointments.

Breakdown of new cases

Here is the breakdown of the new cases:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 24 cases

· Nine people 19 and under.

· Three people 30-39.

· A person 40-49.

· Two people 50-59.

· A person 60-69.

· Six people 80-89.

· Two people 90 and over.

Nineteen cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2, 8 cases

· Three people 19 and under.

· Two people 20-29.

· Two people 40-49.

· A person 50-59.

Seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other case is under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, 24 cases

· Eight people 19 and under.

· Two people 20-29.

· Two people 30-39.

· A person 40-49.

· Four people 50-59.

· Two people 60-69.

· A person 70-79.

· Three people 80-89.

· A person 90 and over.

Nineteen cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, 23 cases

· Two people 19 and under.

· Eight people 20-29.

· Three people 30-39.

· Three people 40-49.

· Two people 50-59.

· Three people 60-69.

· Two people 70-79.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and 10 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Campbellton Region, Zone 5, 12 cases

· A person 20-29.

· A person 30-39.

· A person 40-49.

· Five people 50-59.

· Two people 60-69.

· A person 70-79.

· A person 80-89.

Ten cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, 4 cases

· A person 19 and under.

· Two people 30-39.

· A person 50-59.

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other case is under investigation.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, 3 cases

· A person 19 and under.

· A person 40-49.

· A person 50-59.

Two cases are under investigation and the other case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

New public exposure notices

The following are new public exposures released by Public Health on Monday:

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

Sept. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. –– Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 – Tobique Valley Senior's Complex (4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 28 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

Oct. 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past two few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

(37 Providence St. Moncton) Oct. 4-6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

(322 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton) Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

between noon and 10 a.m. – (747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.– The Brick – (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

– (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Under Armour Factory House (78 Wyse St., Moncton)

(78 Wyse St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Tire Shack Brewing (190 John St., Moncton)

(190 John St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 11 a.m. and noon – Pür & Simple (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 1:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – George Dumont Hospital Emergency Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Cocagne Arena (19 Marina Rd., Cocagne)

(19 Marina Rd., Cocagne) Oct. 2 between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Kay Arena (99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton)

(99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – The Fisherman (640 Main St., Shediac)

(640 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James' Gate (Fox Creek Golf) (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Ole Hibachi (790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

(790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Member's Lounge (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Rossano's Italian Grill (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton)

between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Université de Moncton, Michel-Bastarache Law Library (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Country View Restaurant (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain)

between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain) Oct. 1 between 11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Cora's (1040 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(1040 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 23, 24, 29, and 30 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Bikini Village (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 28 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Moncton Hospital, Emergency Department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

between 7 p.m. and midnight – (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

(60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Wendy Johnston Pottery and Art Effects Fine Craft Gallery (3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape)

(3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape) Sept. 27 and 28 between 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, Ophthalmology Waiting Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Clinique Dr Sourire Orthodontists (211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe)

(211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Center rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

(808 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

(35 University Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

(8 Leonard Dr., Sussex) Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

(109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton) Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 3, between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

(101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – House of Chan (701 Millidge Ave., Saint John)

(701 Millidge Ave., Saint John) Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 30 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – All Smiles Orthodontic Specialist (157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Sept. 29 between noon and 2 p.m. – Holy Redeemer Parish (316, Somerset St., Saint John)

(316, Somerset St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 9 a.m. and noon – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – QPLEX – (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis)

– (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis) Sept. 28 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 27 and 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – (101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dr. Demmings Office (Building A. Suite 205, Hilyard Place, 560 Main St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Oct. 3, between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

(335 Otis Drive, Nackawic) Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

(22 Route 628, Penniac) NEW: Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 2-3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fredericton Indoor Pool (79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton))

(79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton)) Oct. 2, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Ryan's Pharmacy (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

(135 Otis Dr., Nackawic) Oct. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (403 Connell St., Woodstock)

(403 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Hilltop Restaurant (1034 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1034 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 30 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 29 between noon to 2 p.m. – The River Restaurant (558 Main St., Woodstock)

(558 Main St., Woodstock) NEW: Sept. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. –– Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

Sept. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. –– (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Between Sept. 28-29 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Between Sept. 27-28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) NEW: Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) NEW: Oct. 4-7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4-7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls) NEW: Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 3, between 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

(226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 2 between noon and 3 p.m. – Sports Experts (33 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(33 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 2, between 10 a.m. and noon – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 1, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct.1 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Irving (272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Kent (772 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(772 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 30 between noon and 8 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29-30 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) NEW: Sept. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Sept. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Douce plénitude, Centre d'éveil et de soins holistiques (34 Bergeron Rd., Saint Quentin)

(34 Bergeron Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Ultramar (224 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(224 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 29 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls NEW: Sept, 28 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Sept, 28 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (205 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(205 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – La Moisson Public Library (206 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(206 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Simply for Life (221 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(221 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Physio Proactive de Saint-Quentin (168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

NEW: Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

– (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville) NEW: Oct, 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

Oct, 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – (1 Union St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 1-6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Oct. 1 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience Store (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – (230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Oct. 1 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29-39 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

– (1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept, 29 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

(230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Sept. 28-29, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant (168 Water St., Campbellton)

(168 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 27-28, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. – Island Lake Club (Balmoral Parish)

(Balmoral Parish) Sept. 27-28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Oct. 2 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 27, 28, and 29 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Brick (1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

(1706 Water St., Miramichi) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2470 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 28 and 29, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – L.J. Patterson Sales and Service (752 Main St., Beresford)

(752 Main St., Beresford) Sept. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 27 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.