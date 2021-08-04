How do you think COVID-19 has impacted your life? It likely had a deeper effect on all of us than we think, says a psychotherapist.

Laura Cavanagh, a registered psychotherapist and professor of behavioural sciences at Seneca College in Toronto, says we're likely all recovering from collective trauma brought on by the pandemic.

For over a year, important events and chances to gather, including weddings, graduations and funerals, have been cancelled. Non-essential medical care has been made more difficult to access.

"The good thing is we're all in this together, we have the shared experience and people who know what we're going through, but in a way that's also the bad news," Cavanaugh told Information Morning Fredericton.

Cavanagh said these circumstances have taken away relationships and institutions that people lean on for support because we're all being affected.

We often don't feel the emotional after-effects of trauma until it's over, she said.

Now that the pandemic is nearing the end and restrictions are lifting, Cavanagh said, a lot of people are just now coming to terms with what has happened and dealing with the psychological impacts.

Cavanagh said collective trauma is a well-known condition that has been studied in the field of psychology and sociology for a long time.

She said individual trauma affects all aspects of our functioning and often makes people fatigued and want to be isolated, can cause insomnia and a shorter temper and impacts cognitive functioning.

"With collective trauma, the injury is not just to the individual, but really to the fabric of society itself," she said.

"So what happens with collective trauma is, not only do individuals suffer, communities and society as a whole suffer."

Cavanaugh said the impact of collective trauma can often be passed down through generations.

She said rates of drug overdoses across Canada have increased significantly this year, up about 120 per cent over the same period in 2019.

Cavanaugh said post-traumatic growth is also a possibility following the pandemic, where people feel a deeper sense of capability and resilience.

44 active cases as of Tuesday

There are now 44 active cases of the disease in New Brunswick, which entered the restriction-free green phase on Saturday and then reported 18 new cases over Saturday and Sunday and 11 on Tuesday. The province didn't release any figures on Monday, a holiday.

Six of the latest cases are in the Moncton region, including five still under investigation and one that is travel-related. Three are in the Fredericton region, all travel-related, one travel-related case is in Edmundston, and one case is in Campbellton and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is now 2,394 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 382,554 COVID-19 tests have been done.

Top doctor urges vaccination

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health is once again urging residents to get vaccinated after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, largely in the Moncton region.

Since last Saturday, Zone 1 has recorded 23 new cases — about half the province's active case count.

This comes after a lull in new cases and the province moving to the green phase Friday at 11:59 p.m. and removing all pandemic restrictions.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says most of the new cases are the Delta variant, which is more contagious and potentially deadlier.

But higher vaccination rates mean lower hospitalizations, which is something the province is focused on.

"Now that we have a large part of our population vaccinated, we're really focused on the burden of disease on the health-care system," she told CBC's Information Morning Moncton.

"So while the number of cases going up is somewhat expected because we again, we did expect case numbers to go up, we were just hopeful that we would make sure that if we have enough people vaccinated, that it wouldn't translate into hospitalizations, ICU admissions, et cetera."

A total of 68.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday, the COVID-19 dashboard shows. Some 570,876 people have received a first dose of vaccine, or 82.3 per cent of the eligible population.

New possible public exposures

Public Health has identified four new possible exposures of COVID-19 in the Moncton region, Zone 1. They include:

July 30 between 7 p.m. and midnight - Osaka Hibachi , 599 Main St., Moncton

, 599 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cassi Lounge , 212 St. George St., Moncton

, 212 St. George St., Moncton July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Kings Club , 841 Main St., Moncton

, 841 Main St., Moncton July 28 between 3 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Pizza Delight, 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton

People who may have been exposed to the virus at the growing list of possible locations across the province are now being urged to request a COVID-19 test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

Public Health's advice on the website for people who have been at any of the locations at the dates and times specified has been to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure and, only if any symptoms develop, to immediately self-isolate and book a test.

But the most recent news releases issued by the province indicate "anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure" should get tested.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified positive cases in people who may have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

July 26 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m.

– from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m. July 25 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m. July 25 – Air Canada Flight 7546 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m.

– from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m. July 19 – WestJet Flight 3461 – from Ottawa to Toronto, departed at 10:00 a.m.

– from Ottawa to Toronto, departed at 10:00 a.m. July 19 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 3:40 p.m.

Moncton region:

July 23 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., July 25 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., July 28 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 29 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and July 30 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Tony's Bistro & Patisserie , 137 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton

, 137 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton July 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Cannabis NB , 40 Wyse St., Moncton

, 40 Wyse St., Moncton July 30 between noon and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 65 Main St., Moncton

, 65 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – H&M , 1477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 1477 Paul St., Dieppe July 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Chapters , 499 Paul St., Moncton

, 499 Paul St., Moncton July 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Tokai Ramen , 823 Main St., Moncton

, 823 Main St., Moncton July 29 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James Gate , 14 Church St., Moncton

, 14 Church St., Moncton July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Magic Mountain Mini Putt , 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton July 28 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Pump House – Brewpub & Restaurant , 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton July 28 between 3 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Cheers' Beverage Room and Catering, 63 Brandon St., Moncton

Saint John region, Zone 2:

July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Ale House , 1 Market Sq., Saint John

, 1 Market Sq., Saint John July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Hopscotch , 4 Canterbury St., Saint John

, 4 Canterbury St., Saint John July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Italian By Night , 97 Germain St., Saint John

, 97 Germain St., Saint John July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight – Churchill's Bar and Pub , 8 Grannan St., Saint John

, 8 Grannan St., Saint John July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

There is a single exposure notice for the Fredericton area on July 26 for Maritime Bus Coach 1908, from Moncton to Fredericton, which departed at 4:20 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.