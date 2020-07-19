Rogersville's Femmes Forte program strengthens women, girls

A chance remark from a woman who was recently widowed got Angèle McCaie thinking of a new idea to help other women in her community of Rogersville.

Femmes Fortes was created in 2018 after the woman told McCaie she regretted not learning certain skills over her lifetime.

"Now that her husband was gone she felt like there were so many things that she wasn't able to do just because she never learned them," McCaie said.

The idea to offer sessions on a variety of topics to women who found themselves alone later in life grew from that.

Angèle McCaie, executive director with the Village of Rogersville, said it was a chance remark that led to the development of Femmes Fortes. (CBC)

"It snowballed from there," said McCaie.

With the help of Annick Gallant-Roy, the village's community developer, they began looking for ideas, as well as instructors, to offer free sessions for women and girls.

"As long as it's something positive and something we can learn, we go for it," McCaie said.

A participant in the Femmes Fortes takes part in a carpentry class, one of the many sessions offered to women and girls in Rogersville and surrounding communities. (CBC)

McCaie said the popular ones are construction and mechanics. "Anything hands-on, people love that."

But they have also had classes on yoga and meditation, sessions on mental health and depression, how to stay grounded and deal with stress, and a self-defence class.

"We had a session with LBGTQ2+ community so people could ask questions and learn and grow from that," McCaie said.

Women taking part in the Femmes Fortes program learned about basic mechanics. (CBC)

Some changes had to be made with COVID-19. McCaie said 10 virtual sessions were held since restrictions were put in place and participation didn't stop.

"People are looking for things like that now more than ever."

Some of the virtual sessions included a cooking class on how to make traditional poutine râpée, a well-known Acadian dish.

Sessions were also aimed at helping people deal with their stress during COVID-19 and offered some ideas for coping.

McCaie said despite the restrictions in place, they have no plans to stop offering courses and sessions to the women and girls in Rogersville and the surrounding communities.

A happy participant of Femmes Fortes in Rogersville. (CBC)

She said their geographical location means some don't have the means or the time to travel outside the area for courses. Also, as a Francophone community, there may be a language barrier.

"We see it as very important to have it locally so we reach as many people as possible."

The program was recently chosen for a Community Health Merit Award by the Horizon Health Network.