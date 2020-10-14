Fredericton police ask for help finding missing writer Richard Vaughan

Well-known writer Richard Vaughan has been reported missing, Fredericton police said Wednesday.

The 55-year-old, also known as RM Vaughan, is a poet, novelist and playwright and a recent writer-in-residence at the University of New Brunswick.

Vaughan is originally from Saint John but has recently been based in Montreal.

He was last seen Monday on the 500-block of Aberdeen Street.

Police said they have followed up on several leads but have not been able to find him.

"We are concerned for his well-being and at this time do not have any reason to believe he has been a victim of foul play," the release said.

Police say Vaughan is five feet 10 inches tall and has an average build and short grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.