N.B. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

New Brunswick announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

All cases are in the Fredericton region, including:

three people aged 19 and under.

two people aged between 20-29.

an individual aged between 30-39.

an individual aged between 40-49.

an individual aged between 50-59.

an individual aged between 60-69.

an individual aged between 70-79.

The cases are self-isolating and are thought to be connected.

"We are concerned to see such a high spike in cases in one day, but we suspect a number of these cases are connected," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a statement Saturday.

"We are currently undergoing rigorous contact tracing to confirm. We are also assessing the situation to see if further action is required to control the spread."

There are now 34 active cases in the province, with cases in every health zone:

Fredericton area (18).

Moncton region (6).

Edmundston region (5).

Saint John (1).

Bathurst (1).

Miramichi (2).

Campbellton (1).

There have been nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the pandemic began. One person in the province is in intensive care related to the virus.

New Brunswick has had a total of 611 COVID-19 cases and 567 of those are recovered.