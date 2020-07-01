Reduced schedule coming for Acadian Peninsula's 2 provincial courts

Two provincial courts on the Acadian Peninsula will begin operating on a reduced schedule by August after data showed the demand for court services has dropped.

The Department of Justice and Attorney General found the number of charges filed with the provincial court in Tracadie-Sheila has dropped by 48 per cent since 2012. In Caraquet, it dropped by 35 per cent.

Justice Minister Andrea Anderson-Mason said in a news release it was evident demand for court services on the Acadian Peninsula "has declined significantly over the past decade."

"Despite diminishing court volumes in Caraquet and Tracadie and pressures in relation to resources, we have worked hard to find a solution that will allow us to keep these courts open, while making better use of the capacity in our system," she said in a news release.

The new operating schedule will vary week-to-week and will be based on the number of hearings needed in each provincial court.

"These changes will have no effect on the quality and accessibility of court services being provided to residents of the Acadian Peninsula," said Anderson-Mason.

The department is also making changes to its services around child-support payments.

Rather than go to court to make changes, parents who have separated will be able to update child support amounts based on changes to income.

Anderson-Mason said it will be a less costly process for parents and it will reduce the burden on the court system.

The department expects the new service to be put in place during the current fiscal year.