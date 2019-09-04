Woman arrested after infant abducted from Riverview foster home

A woman has been arrested after an infant was abducted from a foster home in Riverview on Wednesday morning said Codiac RCMP.

Sgt. Dan Poirier said the one-month-old baby was taken from the residence at around 11:20 a.m.

"Through investigation, we were able to locate the child at approximately 12:45 this afternoon. The child was located safe and sound."

Poirier said the child was found at a residence on Whitney Avenue in Moncton and was handed over to staff with the Department of Social Development.

"One female has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing at this time."