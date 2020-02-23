Police search for missing Moncton man last seen in early January

Police are asking for the public's help to find Valmond Joseph Simon Cormier, 66 who was last seen Jan. 10 at his residence on Lutes Street in Moncton.

Even though it's been six weeks since he was last seen, police say he was not reported missing until Sunday. Police add there is a concern for his well-being.

Cormier is described as being about five-foot-nine and weighing about 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and short grey hair that is balding.

Police say anyone with information on Cormier's whereabouts, or anyone who has seen him in recent weeks, can contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.