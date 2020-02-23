RCMP searching for missing Lower Coverdale girl

Police are asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Hailee McLatchy from Lower Coverdale, N.B.

She has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say McLatchy was last seen at noon on that day after being dropped off at Champlain Mall in Dieppe. She was reported missing Saturday.

Police believe she is in the Moncton area.

McLatchy is five-foot-one and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair that may be dyed pink or red.

She has piercings on her nose and lower lip. She was last seen wearing a faded black-and-white hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222 or CrimeStoppers.