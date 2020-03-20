RCMP search for missing Dieppe man

Police are asking for the public's help to find Joshua Daigle, 19 who was seen Wednesday night near Theriault Street in Dieppe,

Police said Daigle's car, a black 2012 Chevrolet Sonic, was found that night on Taylor Street in Hillsborough near the White Rock trail system.

Police said Daigle's family are concerned for his well-being.

A number of leads have been followed up by police but Daigle has not been located.

Daigle is described as being six feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. The 19-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tie, white shirt with epaulettes, dress pants, and a black 3/4 length jacket.

Police said anyone with any information on Daigle's whereabouts can contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.