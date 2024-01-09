N.B. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

The Serious Incident Response Team, known as SIRT, has charged New Brunswick RCMP officer Vincent Pageau, 39, with sexual assault against a female known to him. The charge was laid Monday.

Erin Nauss, interim director of the team said the northeast district of the RCMP contacted SIRT on Feb. 24, 2023, about an incident alleged to have taken place May 16-17, 2022, by an off-duty RCMP member.

"The investigation took from February 2023 until Oct. 11, 2023," said Nauss. "At that time the investigator submitted the report to myself and then work was done with the Crown prosecutor and we've now laid the charge."

Nauss said Pageau is not in custody. He will appear in provincial court, in Campbellton, on Monday, Jan. 29.

The serious incident team is responsible for investigating all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and intimate partner violence or other matters of public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.