RCMP ask for help to locate missing Moncton woman

RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a Margene Smith of Moncton.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was last seen around Highfield Street at 10 p.m. on June 24 but she was not reported missing until July 3.

Smith is also known to use the name, Jayline Blanco. She is described as five-foot-six and about 114 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone with information can call the Codiac Regional RCMP.