RCMP seek help to locate missing 14-year-old Moncton girl
Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Faith Rourke of Moncton.
Rourke was last seen March 10 at around 7 p.m. on Mapleton Road.
She is five-foot-two and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blond hair and browns eyes.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black and white bandana, a black spring jacket, black leggings and red Converse sneakers.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.