RCMP seek help to locate missing 14-year-old Moncton girl
New Brunswick

Police are asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Faith Rourke of Moncton.

CBC News ·
Faith Rourke, 14, has been reported missing in Moncton. (Submitted/RCMP)

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Faith Rourke of Moncton.

Rourke was last seen March 10 at around 7 p.m. on Mapleton Road.

She is five-foot-two and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blond hair and browns eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black and white bandana, a black spring jacket, black leggings and red Converse sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.

