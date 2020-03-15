RCMP seek help to locate missing 14-year-old Moncton girl

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Faith Rourke of Moncton.

Rourke was last seen March 10 at around 7 p.m. on Mapleton Road.

She is five-foot-two and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blond hair and browns eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black and white bandana, a black spring jacket, black leggings and red Converse sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.