RCMP search for missing 15-year-old Moncton boy

Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help to find Ryan Mazerolle of Moncton.

Police say the 15-year-old was last seen Monday at about 2 p.m., near 770 Main street in Moncton.

Mazerolle was reported missing the same day.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try to locate him, but have been unsuccessful. His family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Mazerolle is described as being approximately five feet and seven inches tall and weighs about 119 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing red pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police say anyone with information on Mazerolle is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.