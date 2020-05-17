RCMP search for man missing in Hillsdale

A search is underway in Hillsdale, N.B., for Patrick Horgan of Saint John.

Hillsdale is about 26 kilometres from Sussex.

The 57-year-old was reported missing Saturday afternoon. He was last seen on Wednesday at his own residence on Wellesley Road and was last spoken to on Thursday.

Police say Horgan told his family he was going to his camp on Vaughn Creek Road in Devine Corner, near Hillsdale, with plans to go on his all-terrain vehicle.

Patrick Horgan went missing from his camp in the Hillsdale, N.B., area either three or four days ago. (Catherine Horgan/Facebook)

No one in Horgan's family has heard from him since.

In a Facebook post by his daughter, Catherine Horgan, she said her father left his camp three or four days ago and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The man's truck and belongings were found at the camp, but his all-terrain vehicle wasn't there.

"He was supposed to go on the May Run in his truck, but never met up with any of his friends," Horgan wrote in her post.

The search to find Patrick Horgan began Saturday and continued Sunday with help from the local ground search and rescue team.

An RCMP helicopter is being used to assist in the search.

Horgan is described as five-foot-11 with a stocky build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Horgan is believed to be driving a 2009 XP800 dark green Can Am four-wheeler with licence plate XR6490.

Anyone with information regarding Horgan's whereabouts can call Sussex RCMP at 506-444-7700.