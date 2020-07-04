Man, 40, reported missing from Burton

Oromocto RCMP are asking for the public's help to find Steven Goberis of Burton, N.B.

The 40-year-old man was last seen at his home on Route 102 in Burton on June 29.

He was reported missing July 1. Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Goberis is described as having a medium build and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say he could be travelling on a bicycle or on foot.

Anyone with information can contact the Oromocto RCMP.