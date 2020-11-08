Vehicle located in search for missing 13-year-old Chamcook boys

St. Stephen RCMP continue to seek help from the public to find two missing 13-year-old boys after locating the vehicle they were believed to be driving, according to a news release Sunday.

Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright are from Chamcook, N.B. They were last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at their homes on Cedar Bridge Road and Chamcook Lake No. 1 Road.

The release says the black 1990 Saab 900 convertible was recovered in Saint John on Sunday and the 13-year-olds may have gained access to another vehicle.

Burns is described as being five-foot-one and 102 pounds. He has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing tan boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Wright is described as being four-foot-11 and 115 pounds. He has long brown hair and green eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue tuque.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030.