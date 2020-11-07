RCMP search for missing 13-year-old boys from Chamcook

St. Stephen RCMP are asking for the public's help to find two 13-year-old boys from Chamcook, N.B., according to a news release Saturday.

The release says Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at their homes on Cedar Bridge Road and Chamcook Lake No. 1 Road.

Burns is described as being five-foot-one and 102 pounds. He has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing tan boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Wright is described as being four-foot-11 and 115 pounds. He has long brown hair and green eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue tuque.

The boys may be driving a black 1990 two-door SAAB 900 convertible with a New Brunswick licence plate, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030.