1 injured, 1 arrested after assault in Brantville

Police say they are investigating an assault that took place in a residence in Brantville, N.B., Saturday night.

Brantville is 20 kilometres south of Tracadie-Sheila.

Staff-Sgt. Andre Pepin said the Neguac RCMP responded to a call at 7 p.m. One person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

"There was one male arrested last night," said Pepin adding that person will appear in court Monday.

Pepin said the investigation is ongoing but would not confirm if there was a shooting.

"Right now, there's a different story but we are investigating for an aggravated assault. But right now I can't confirm what kind of an assault it was and if there was any weapon, what weapon was used."