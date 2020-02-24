RCMP seek information on homicide victim's car, whereabouts

The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is asking anyone who may have seen Elias Bastarache or his vehicle in the Sainte-Marie-De-Kent and Bouctouche areas on Feb. 20 and 21 to call police.

Sgt. Nick Arbour said the vehicle police are looking for information on is a yellow 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier coupe.

Bastarache, 67, of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent was found dead in a home on Route 515 last Friday after police received a report of a sudden death.

Their investigation determined the death was a homicide.

"The investigation has led police to believe that Elias Bastarache was in the Sainte-Marie-De-Kent and Bouctouche areas on February 20, and would have been driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier coupe, yellow in colour," said Arbour.

He asked anyone who may have seen the vehicle on either of those days to call the RCMP at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"The autopsy is still forthcoming." said Arbour when asked if a cause of death had been determined. "We're still investigating."