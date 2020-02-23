RCMP investigating Sainte-Marie-de-Kent man's death as homicide

The death of a 67-year-old man in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., is being investigated as a homicide by New Brunswick RCMP.

Richibucto RCMP discovered the body of Elias Bastarache after they were called to a home on Route 515 in the community on Friday at about 4 p.m.

Police say the call was for a report of a sudden death.

The RCMP's major crime unit is now investigating the death, which was determined to be a homicide.

Police say the man's death was an "isolated incident," according to the release, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

"Once the autopsy is done we should be able to have another press release and confirm the cause of death. At this time that's all part of the investigation," said Staff Sgt. André Pépin.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit, 1-888-506-7267, or call Crime Stoppers.

When asked about the delay in releasing the information about the death, Pépin said the major crimes unit was at the scene all day Saturday and into Sunday investigating to be sure it was homicide.

"Most of the investigation was performed yesterday," Pépin said referring to Saturday. "The investigation still ongoing."