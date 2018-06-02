RCMP pelted with rocks at one of the 'burn-out' parties causing concern in northeast

RCMP are trying to bring an end to so-called "burnout parties" after several incidents on the Acadian Peninsula.

Over three days last week, RCMP responded to nine reports of burnout parties, where drivers of assembled vehicles spin their wheels for crowds of onlookers.

At an incident on Saturday on Route 355 in Sainte‑Rose, more than 100 people gathered to watch or take part, police said.

When police showed up at the gathering, about 30 kilometres south of Caraquet, their vehicles were pelted with rocks and bottles.

No arrests have been made or charges laid, but police say they are working to identify the people involved.

Debris is dangerous

"It may seem like a fun activity, but it's really quite dangerous," Sgt. Stéphane Blanchard of the Caraquet RCMP detachment said of burnout parties.

"Rocks, pieces of pavement and other debris can become projectiles and hit people."

He said RCMP are on the lookout Thursday, National Acadian Day, for the gatherings, which are also known as "spinning parties" and can get out of hand.

"We can expect that there will be some burnouts and stuff happening and we understand we cannot prevent and control all of them."

At these so-called parties, up to 50 drivers will either hold their brakes and spin their tires to create tire smoke or will spin their vehicles around in circles to create tire smoke. It's not good for the tires but the drivers just replace them.

Charges possible

Blanchard said police are especially concerned about burnout parties that draw a lot of people — who sometimes pay to watch — and take place on provincial roads.

"Participants in such events could face a range of tickets and charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief, and driving without care."

While RCMP are focusing their attention on spots where the activities are known to happen, Blanchard said the goal is to try to prevent such gatherings from getting underway.