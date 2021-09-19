Province to launch vaccination QR code scanner app within weeks

New Brunswickers will soon have the option to use a QR code to enter businesses and services requiring proof of vaccination.

But before that option becomes available, the province first has to complete development of the technology that can scan the code.

In an emailed response to CBC, the Department of Public Health noted it should take a couple more weeks to complete the verifier application.

Use of the scanning app is intended to be voluntary for businesses, venues and events, to complement current options for proof of vaccination.

On myhealth.gnb.ca vaccinated residents can access a federally approved proof of vaccination document that includes a verifiable QR Code which can be used for domestic and international travel. (myhealth.gnb.ca)

For Mike Maxwell, the senior vice-president of Halifax-based digital security solutions company OARO, having the QR code available before a scanning system is in place is a bit of a concern.

"It won't be as efficient and effective, obviously, if there is no way to read or verify the QR code," Maxwell said in an interview.

"The solution being single-sided or not being complete doesn't fly, but there is a bit of a chicken and the egg where you need the QR code first," he said.

"There will be time and effort to roll that out and certainly there is a notice to the public and information sharing required to get that to all New Brunswickers."

Mike Maxwell is senior vice president of digital security solutions company, OARO. (oaro.net)

Most provinces have a proof-of-vaccination QR code system in place, so New Brunswick is lagging behind.

"Many Canadian provinces have produced a verifier application, along with direction to use a QR code exclusively," Public Health states.

"Within New Brunswick there are currently a number of accepted proof documents to support its residents. This includes the Canadian proof of vaccination (with QR code) that can be used at destinations where a QR code is required. It also includes the original paper record received when vaccinated."

But provinces like Newfoundland and Labrador have complained that their own VaxPass system is not accepted in New Brunswick.

"At this time, New Brunswick cannot accept Newfoundland's (provincial) VaxPass because it relies on scanning the QR code with a verifier application. New Brunswick does not currently have a verifier application," Public Health spokesperson Gail Harding said in an email.

"The only other data points on the VaxPass document include name and date of birth."

Harding said to ensure that vaccination requirements are met, Newfoundland travellers would have to present a federal CAN COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination, because the document contains a visible list of vaccination information. This document also includes the same QR code as their VaxPass.

Considerations are also being made for those travelling internationally.

New Brunswick QR codes are currently accepted by Public Health Canada as meeting federal standards.

But some international destinations, public or business-oriented verifiers use a global white list of QR code issuers.

New Brunswick's QR code is not yet on that list, but the province says it expects that to happen this week.

Harding states, "This does not guarantee acceptance, but broadens the reach of our QR codes."