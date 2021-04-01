Saint-Hilaire is first New Brunswick community forecast to hit flood stage

In the unpredictable world of flood predictions in New Brunswick, it's safe to say it's too early to say.

While the signs are currently positive, if the right combination of factors converge, things could change pretty quickly, said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the province's Emergency Measures Organization.

"The river is certainly rising, the flows are increasing," he said. "There's starting to be some ice movement and people really need to start paying attention and being careful around the river. It's not a safe time to be around the river right now."

Although it's still early in New Brunswick's 2022 flood season, only one community is forecast to exceed flood levels in the coming days.

Saint-Hilaire, part of Haut-Madawaska in the Edmundston area, is predicted to hit flood stage on Saturday and Sunday, according to the province's five-day forecast .

"And that should be a warning to everyone that the snow is starting to melt," Downey said.

Members of the Canadian Forces' 2nd Battalion, the Royal Canadian Regiment, navigate light armoured vehicles through flooding on the highway near Burton, southeast of Fredericton, on April 27, 2019. (Corporal Brett White-Finkle/5th Canadian Division Headquarters/Reuters)

Communities along the St John River and Grand Lake experienced devastating flooding in the spring of 2018 and were hit again the following year.

Downey said predicting floods is a complicated calculation that takes several things into account, including snowpack, temperatures and current precipitation.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Jill Maepea, New Brunswick experienced higher-than-normal precipitation for December, January and February. But the St. John River basin, which extends into Maine and Quebec and has an effect on water levels in New Brunswick, was below normal.

Between March 1 and April 11, the northwest part of the province saw above-normal amounts of precipitation, while the rest of the province experienced near-normal amounts. Temperatures in that time, were well above normal in the south, and slightly above normal in the north.

Slow, steady melt ideal

Downey says the ideal conditions to lessen the risk of flooding is for cooler temperatures and a slow, steady melt, ideally with temperatures dipping below freezing overnight.

"Mind you, it could melt very slowly — and the St. John River can accommodate a lot of water — but if it starts to melt a little faster than the river can accommodate, well, that's when we start looking at flooding."

The other unpredictable factor is ice jamming the river.

"Ice jam flooding is still certainly a significant threat," said Downey.

"So once the ice is out, and once the snow in the north is gone, then everyone can breathe a sigh of relief and go back to their normal lives. But now is not the time for it."

Downey recalls a recent spring when all the signs pointed to a normal flooding season, and then a number of factors came together, "and the rest is flood history.