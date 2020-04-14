Tree on line knocks out power to 3,900 Miramichi customers

A fallen tree on a hydro line has left close to 3,900 customers without power in the Miramichi region Thursday morning.

Spokesman Marc Belliveau said It will take some work to get the tree removed and make repairs.

"We are aiming for noon to 2 p.m. for power restoration."

When the outage occurred after 8 a.m., Belliveau said one of the lines tripped, but when it was re-energized, it tripped again.

"There are many things that can make a line trip in East Chatham, from faulty equipment, to a branch falling of a dying tree and contacting lines."

Belliveau said crews went out patrolling the line now to pinpoint the cause of the outage.

Areas affected by the outage include parts of Miramichi, Napan, Baie-Sainte-Anne, Escuminac, Hardwicke, and Pointe-Sapin.

A power outage in southwest Charlotte County is also affecting more than 1,150 customers. The cause of the outage is not known.