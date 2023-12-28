N.B. Power employee ticketed after pedestrian hit in Moncton

Police say the driver of an N.B. Power truck has been ticketed after a pedestrian was struck crossing Mountain Road in Moncton on Wednesday evening.

Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Marc Leger said officers were called about a person hit while using a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Katherine Avenue and Mountain Road around 6:47 p.m.

Leger said the 21-year-old man was sent to the Moncton Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

"The investigation revealed that the [crosswalk] lights were activated," Leger said.

The driver was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian, which is not a criminal charge. If the person doesn't pay the ticket, Leger said they would have to appear in court on Feb. 26.

The driver was not named.

Dominique Couture, a spokesperson for N.B. Power, said the driver was an employee driving a fleet pickup truck.

Couture said the utility is carrying out its own internal investigation and will implement "any actions identified in the investigation to address areas of improvement."

Couture said its employees are required to successfully complete defensive driving training before being able to operate a fleet vehicle.