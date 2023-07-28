N.B. Power seeking rate hikes of almost 10 per cent in 2024, 2025

N.B. Power is asking the province's Energy and Utilities Board to approve 9.8 per cent rate increases for residential customers in each of the next two years.

The Crown corporation says it needs the hefty hikes now, to set the stage for chipping away at its massive debt before a provincially required target in 2029.

"The requested increases are necessary to allow N.B. Power to fulfil its core responsibility, and to make modest improvements in its financial health," says the application.

"N.B. Power is concerned about affordability for our customers as they face a variety of inflationary pressures and recognizes that many customers will be challenged by this proposed increase."

Some of the increase being sought is the result of the Point Lepreau nuclear station being out of service for an extended period last winter. (Submitted by N.B. Power)

An additional three per cent increase in April 2024 because of a cost variance account will bring the total residential rate increase to 12.8 per cent next year.

Most of that additional increase is due to the Point Lepreau nuclear station being out of service for an extended period last winter.

Big hikes necessary, utility says

The utility was due to file the application earlier this fall but had to go back to the drawing board after a surprise policy change from the Higgs government.

N.B. Power had been ordered to reduce its debt to 80 per cent of the total value of the utility by 2027.

But in October the government extended that deadline to 2029.

Even so, the utility says its $5.4-billion debt and several costly projects on the horizon — such as a $3 billion refurbishment of the Mactaquac hydro dam and a conversion of the Belledune coal-fired generating station — make big rate hikes necessary now.

While they won't be enough to "make meaningful progress" toward the debt target, they "form the starting point" for getting there, the application says.