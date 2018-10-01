NB Power warns customers about text message scam offering 'funds'

NB Power is warning its customers about a text message scam that claims the utility has sent the recipient money and instructs them to click on a link.

The text message, which started popping up on smartphones across the province over the weekend, reads: "INTERAC: NB Power sent you funds. Visit www.nbfunds.cash."

NB Power posted an advisory about the scam on Twitter on Monday morning.

"In a growing text message con, scammers are claiming to offer a reimbursement from NB Power and other companies in an effort to get fast cash," it states.

Recipients should not click on the link but instead report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the tweet advises.

NB Power was alerted to the scam by its customers, said spokesperson Marc Belliveau.

The utility has heard from about a dozen customers, either through its call centre or social media posts, as of late Monday morning, he said.

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre officials could not immediately be reached for comment.