Some N.B. residents could be without power for three days

NB Power says some customers may be without power for more than 24 hours as crews assess the damage caused by high winds overnight.

But a statement issued by the province advises that people should be prepared for it to be longer.

"While most customers will be restored over the next 24-48 hours, it is possible that some customers will be without power for as long as 72 hours," the Department of Justice and Public Safety stated Sunday. "Residents are advised to prepare for a 72-hour outage."

<a href="https://twitter.com/blairhfx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blairhfx</a> this is the view out my window in Fredericton. 1 of 2 poles that snapped on my street according to the <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityFredFire</a> at 11 pm last night. Believe it or not, my house still has power. <a href="https://t.co/oTpLIUhld1">pic.twitter.com/oTpLIUhld1</a> —@LDowMills

Sheila Lagace, with NB Power communications, said restoration crews and contractors are working to restore power to the almost 85,000 customers across the province in what she described as a "major outage event."

NB Power has 120 crews and 29 damage assessors working Sunday. The utility said they will post preliminary restoration estimates on their website once the damage assessments are finished.

High winds have caused widespread outages across <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NB</a>. Damage Assessment is currently in progress. Winds remain an issue. Restoration efforts have begun and may exceed 24 hours in some areas. Please make appropriate plans to keep your family safe. <a href="https://t.co/DU9pNJRK4T">pic.twitter.com/DU9pNJRK4T</a> —@NB_Power

"Most power outages are due to trees making contact with the lines so we have a lot of lines that are down because of trees that fell on them."

Shannon Savoy and neighbours in Burnt Church work to clear a tree that fell and blocked a road in the community during the wind storm. (Submitted by Sherry Savoy/Facebook)

Lagace says NB Power vegetation crews are out helping to clear the trees so lines can be repaired and power restored.

"We have crews assessing the damage and then crews working on power restoration."

Traffic lights are out all over Fredericton as NB Power works to restore power to that city and much of the province. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Meanwhile, Saint John Energy has restored service to the majority of its customers and expects to restore power to the remaining 157 customers in the Westfield Road area by late this afternoon. The utility had to pull crews from the area due to the high winds and danger of falling trees.

Winds have diminished in parts of the province, but strong west winds are still being forecast in the Acadian Peninsula with gusts up to 90 km/h expected until late in the afternoon.

We’ve received several reports of downed power lines. If you see a downed line, please stay at least 10 m (33 feet) away, as they could still be energized, even if they don’t appear to be. If there is an immediate safety issue, please report to 911. <a href="https://t.co/wC3jv5OsSj">pic.twitter.com/wC3jv5OsSj</a> —@NB_Power

The Fredericton fire department received more than 100 calls overnight.

"Multiple, multiple power lines down, transformers on fire, trees on power lines, trees across the road, trees on vehicles. We've been pretty steady all night with that," said Peter McMurtrie, Fredericton fire's platoon captain.

For those in the Fredericton region without power stop by our <a href="https://twitter.com/FrederictonYMCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FrederictonYMCA</a> to grab a shower, charge up your phone or access our wifi. <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredGov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityFredGov</a> —@JasonDickson

Robert Duguay, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, advised people to not approach downed wires on roads.

This tree is one of many that blew down in Fredericton during the wind storm. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Duguay also warned against using generators indoors.

"People should be very careful using generators because they can produce carbon monoxide. We had bad experience in the past and we want to make sure people are going to use them properly."

St. Dunstan’s Church held a candlelight only service Sunday morning. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

NB EMO advised there is a no travel advisory in effect for Highway 2 in the Tantramar area. The highway across the Tantramar Marshes was closed for four hours due to high winds.

NB EMO is also reminding people without power to keep their fridge doors closed to help reduce food spoilage.

CBC newsreader Colleen Kitts had a massive pine tree come down in the backyard of her Fredericton home, taking a power line with it. (Submitted by Colleen Kitts)

Warming and charging stations have been set up in a number of cities and communities:

Upper Nashwaak Lions Club, 1284 Route 107, Stanley.

Nashwaak Villa, 67 Lime Kiln Rd., Stanley.

Upper Kingsclear Fire Department, 22 Mazerolle Settlement Rd., Upper Kingsclear.

Estey's Bridge Community Centre, 1388 Route 620 Highway, Fredericton.

Civic Centre, 44 Salmon Blvd., Campbellton.

Upper Miramichi Fire Department, 6327 Route 8, Boiestown.

Upper Miramichi Lions Club, 6438 Route 8, Boiestown.

Willie O'Ree Place, Mabie Lane, Fredericton (charging station only).

Grant Harvey Centre, 600 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton (charging station only).

NBEMO Sunday Nov 4 - 8am <a href="https://t.co/k9cg2ncRWD">pic.twitter.com/k9cg2ncRWD</a> —@NBEMO_OMUNB

The Town of Sackville reported that Route 935 is closed due to partial flooding. Route 106 is closed until water subsides along with some St.James Street. Main Street from Salem to Bridge Street is closed until NB Power repairs pole.

The Confederation Bridge has restricted high-sided vehicles and vehicles towing trailers from crossing.