Liberals promise to freeze NB Power rates for homeowners, small businesses for 4 years

Brian Gallant's Liberals are promising to freeze NB Power rates for residential customers and small businesses for four years, if re-elected next month.

"Many people's power bills are going up faster than their wages," Gallant said Wednesday morning during a campaign announcement on the lawn of a private residence in Moncton.

"Enough is enough," he said.

The utility has to do better, he said.

NB Power currently forecasts a two per cent rate increase each year, which would cost residential and small businesses more than $13 million a year over the next four years, said Gallant.

Gallant said legislation would force NB Power to freeze power rates for certain customers.

The freeze would not apply for large industrial customers. Asked what would happen if NB Power shifted the rate increase to industrial customers, Gallant said the utility would have to make up the $13 million difference through "efficiencies" in measures the party has proposed.

'Mandate' savings

"We will mandate them to find the $13 million and we will have a discussion with the measures we'll put in place, and we hope they'll come with their own ideas," Gallant said. "With the measures we put in place, we believe we can find the $13 million, but even more than that."

He said the legislation will include an "incentive" for NB Power to cut costs so rate increases aren't required.

"Call it a stick, if you will, but we're going to make it real clear that they're going to have to reduce power rates and that's going to be the case for four years," he said.

No 'weather tax'

A Liberal government would also reduce the size of management at NB Power by 30 per cent and would require a review of senior salaries. It would also set a "cap" on administrative expenses as a percentage of overall expenses.

The Liberals would also prevent NB Power from introducing any kind of "weather tax" to help pay for extreme weather events, he said.

The 2017 ice storm cost NB Power about $30 million.

NB Power recorded a net debt of $4.8 billion as of March 31.

Voters head to the polls on Sept. 24.