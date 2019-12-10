Strong winds knock out power, force several schools to close

Strong winds have caused thousands of NB Power customers to lose electricity and forced a number of schools to close on Tuesday morning.

More than 11,000 customers have lost power, according to NB Power..

In the Anglophone West School District, Cambridge-Narrows Community School and Gagetown School are closed because of those outages.

In the Anglophone South School District, a number of schools are also closed. They include:

Belleisle Elementary School

Belleisle Regional High School

Hammond River Valley Elementary

Harry Miller Middle School

Lakefield Elementary School

Norton Elementary School

Quispamsis Elementary School

Rothesay Elementary School

Rothesay High School

The majority of customers that have lost power — about 6,300 — are in Kings and Queens counties. More than 4,000 customers have been impacted in the Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy areas.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said there are a number of trees on power lines.

He said a number of NB Power crews are already out repairing lines and more will be starting at 8 a.m.

"We are currently moving internal NB Power crews south to support local crews in Sussex, Rothesay and St. Stephen."

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, said there is strong wind along the Fundy Coast this morning, gusting up to 95 km/h.

Apartment buildings forced to evacuate

More than 100 tenants have been forced from their homes after high winds caused significant damage to the roofs of at least two apartment buildings in Saint John.

Dan Bedell, the Atlantic communications director for the Red Cross, said the Regency Towers complex on Heather Way in east Saint John, which contains 96 units, had to be evacuated.

The second building, is a 12-unit complex at 57 Ocean Ct. in west Saint John. The second building was evacuated after strong wind gusts tore away a portion of the roof. The building was evacuated around 1 a.m.

"Due to the number of tenants from the building on Heather Way, an emergency shelter may need to be established," Bedell said.

For now, evacuees of the Regency Towers building are being directed to Simonds High School to register with Red Cross volunteers.

At the same time, Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging for six people from the Ocean Court apartment building.

Rain still in the forecast

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued rainfall warning for Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick.

Those areas can expect between 5 and 10 mm of rain throughout the day and into the evening.

The national weather agency said the rain will change to flurries overnight into Wednesday morning as colder temperatures move into the region.

The frozen ground has reduced ability to absorb the rain and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.