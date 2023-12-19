107,000 N.B. Power customers without power, trees down, dozens of schools closed

More than 107,000 New Brunswickers woke up with no power on Tuesday morning after a rain and wind storm tore through the province.

Power was disrupted throughout the province, but N.B. Power's website shows 40,000 of the affected customers are in south-central areas, including Fredericton.

The power outages closed many schools across the province, including more than 50 in the Anglophone West School District.

Fredericton police have also closed several roads because of downed power lines, including Riverside Drive near civic address 562, Royal Road at the end of McLeod Hill Road farthest from town, Sunset Drive at Hartt Street.

N.B. Power assessing damage

Outages are also affecting traffic lights in the region, including at the intersection of Maple Street and Ring Road in Fredericton.

Dominique Couture, a spokesperson for N.B. Power, said initial reports from field teams indicate many uprooted trees and trees on lines.

She said more outages are expected during the morning.

Couture said individuals are in every district assessing damage and making repairs where they can. Estimated restoration times are not listed for many outages at this time, she said, because the damage has yet to be assessed.

"Customers should be prepared for prolonged outages," she said in the email.

Worse than Lee, mayor says

In western New Brunswick, a warming and charging centre is open at the Canterbury Community Centre at 22 Mill St.

According to Environment Canada, wind speeds at the Fredericton Airport on Monday were clocked at 100 km/h. In Saint John and St. Stephen, 93 km/h was the top speed recorded.

Brad Henderson, the mayor of Saint Andrews, called the storm a "significant weather event."

Post-tropical storm Lee felt mild compared to the storm Monday, he said.

Henderson said public works crews were back on the scene at 4:30 a.m. clearing debris from roads.

Hospital generator fails

"I think there's going to be a common sound you hear, despite no power in the community, the common sound you're going to hear today is probably chainsaws," he said.

In Stephen, the generator at the Charlotte County Hospital failed, and a backup was being brought in, said MLA Kathy Bockus. "No patents are in peril and will remain in place," she said on Facebook.

The Anglophone West School District had to keep more than 50 schools closed.

"Today's a day where you can expect just about anything to happen," said David McTimoney, the superintendent for the district.

He said it's possible some classes at the open schools would have to be combined if any teachers had difficulty getting to school because of road debris or other hazards.

With so many closures, Anglophone West chose to list the schools that are open. The open schools are:

St. Mary's Academy

John Caldwell School

Hartland Community School

Meduxnekeag Consolidated School

Upper Miramichi Elementary

Chipman Elementary

Chipman Forest Avenue

Minto Elementary, Middle and High Schools

Bliss Carman Middle

Forest Hill Elementary

George Street Middle

Connaught, Montgomery Street Elementaries

Devon Middle School

Burton Elementary and

Gagetown School

Anglophone South is listing 18 closures:

Fundy Shores School

Belleisle elementary and high schools

Back Bay and Black's Harbour elementary schools

Campobello Island Consolidated School

Deer Island and Grand Manan community schools

Fundy Middle High

Lawrence Station Elementary

Milltown Elementary

Sir James Dunn Academy

St. George Elementary

St. Stephen Elementary, Middle and High Schools

Vincent Massey Elementary and

White Head Elementary

The following closures are for Anglophone East School District:

Caledonia Regional High

Hillsborough Elementary

Petitcodiac Regional School

Riverside Consolidated School

Shediac Cape School

Bessborough School

Hillcrest School

Maplehurst Middle School

The following five closures are for Anglophone North School District:

Eleanor W. Graham Middle

Rexton Elementary

Bonar Law Memorial High

North & South Esk Elementary

North & South Esk Regional High

Francophone South has five closures:

École Blanche-Bourgeois in Cocagne

École des Bâtisseurs and École Sainte-Anne in Fredericton

École Grande-Digue

École Abbey-Landry in Memramcook

Francophone Northwest has three:

École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick

École Mgr-Martin and Polyvalente A.-J.-Savoie in St-Quentin

Francophone Northeast only has one closure for L'école Marie-Esther de Shippagan.