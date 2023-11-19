More than 5,400 N.B. Power customers without power

Over 5,400 N.B Power customers are without power Sunday morning.

N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said in an email to CBC News that two of the outages were planned for maintenance in order to "address necessary repairs to our transmission infrastructure."

"Our top priority during this outage is to complete the work as efficiently as possible, our teams will be working diligently to minimize the downtime," said Couture.

Couture said that customers can expect to be without power for a few hours.

The majority of impacted customers are in the Shediac-Cap-Pelé area, with five outages affecting 4,543 households.

Just under 900 customers are without power in the Northumberland-Miramichi region due to two outages.