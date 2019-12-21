20,000 without power as heavy winds blow through New Brunswick

More than 20,000 NB Power customers are without power after strong winds continue to batter the province Wednesday.

Outages, which peaked at more than 22,000 in the afternoon, are scattered across New Brunswick, but the bulk are found in western and southern areas.

As of 5 p.m., about 6,200 customers in Victoria and Madawaska counties have lost power and 3,900 more to the south in Carleton County. In the Kennebecasis Valley region, more than 3,400 are without electricity.

There are also widespread outages, roughly 2,800, in and around Fredericton and more than 2,100 between Restigouche County and the Chaleur region in northern New Brunswick.

NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said the strong gusts are behind the outages.

Strong winds have resulted in scattered outages in the province. Be sure to check <a href="https://t.co/qyGRAtW91T">https://t.co/qyGRAtW91T</a> for restoration estimates. <a href="https://t.co/UHXl0AXT0a">pic.twitter.com/UHXl0AXT0a</a> —@NB_Power

"This time of year, when there is still quite a bit of leaves on the trees, gusty winds make them act like sails, and they will touch our wires and cause outages," Belliveau said in an email to CBC News.

"Our crews are out and will be addressing the outages as quickly and safely as possible."

He directed customers to the utility's website for estimated repair times, saying "they will vary depending on the complexity of the repairs."