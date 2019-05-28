More than 1,100 NB Power customers without electricity in Fredericton

More than 1,100 NB Power customers in downtown Fredericton are without electricity Tuesday morning.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said crews still aren't sure what's causing the outage that started around 3 a.m.

"Crews have patrolled the feeder with no obvious cause for the outage and attempted to reclose the line but it tripped again," he said in an email to CBC News.

Residents living in the area between Smythe, York, Aberdeen and Queen Streets are affected by the outage.

"Workers are now in the process of sending as many customers as possible to parts of the downtown grid that is still energized downtown," he said.

Crews estimate 640 customers will have their service restored between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

Belliveau encouraged customers to monitor the NB Power website for restoration times throughout the day.