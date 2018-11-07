8,000 households still without power after wind storm rips through N.B.
The number of power outages has been reduced to about 8,000 households across New Brunswick — a significant drop since Tuesday.
110 km/h winds knocked out power to more than 97,000 households across the province
Close to 4,000 of those customers are still in the Fredericton area and more than 1,300 are in the Kent County area.
Parts of the province were hit with 110-kilometre-an-hour winds Saturday night, and power was knocked out to more than 97,000 households.
Throughout most of the day Tuesday, about 21,000 customers were without power, which later dropped to about 14,000 Tuesday evening.
Throughout the day, 250 crews with NB Power were restoring power across the province with additional crews from outside the province.