Thousands still without power after high winds batter N.B., some schools still closed

New

More than 23,000 NB Power customers are still without power after a wind storm ripped through the province over the weekend, forcing several schools to close early Tuesday morning.

CBC News ·
More than 23,000 New Brunswick households are still without power on Tuesday morning. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Those schools are in the Anglophone West and Anglophone North School Districts:

  • Bliss Carman Middle School
  • Geary Elementary Community School
  • Bonar Law Memorial School
  • Harcourt School 

More than 10,500 of the power outages are in the Fredericton area and about 3,700 in Kent County.

Part of the province was hit with 110-kilometre-an-hour winds Saturday night and at its peak, power was knocked out to more than 92,000 households.

