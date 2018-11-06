Thousands still without power after high winds batter N.B., some schools still closed

More than 23,000 NB Power customers are still without power after a wind storm ripped through the province over the weekend, forcing some schools to close early Tuesday morning.

Those schools are in the Anglophone West and Anglophone North School Districts:

Bliss Carman Middle School

Geary Elementary Community School

Bonar Law Memorial School

Harcourt School

More than 10,500 of the power outages are in the Fredericton area and about 3,700 in Kent County.

Part of the province was hit with 110-kilometre-an-hour winds Saturday night and at its peak, power was knocked out to more than 92,000 households.