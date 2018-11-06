New
Thousands still without power after high winds batter N.B., some schools still closed
More than 23,000 NB Power customers are still without power after a wind storm ripped through the province over the weekend, forcing several schools to close early Tuesday morning.
More than 23,000 NB Power customers are still without power after a wind storm ripped through the province over the weekend, forcing some schools to close early Tuesday morning.
Those schools are in the Anglophone West and Anglophone North School Districts:
- Bliss Carman Middle School
- Geary Elementary Community School
- Bonar Law Memorial School
- Harcourt School
More than 10,500 of the power outages are in the Fredericton area and about 3,700 in Kent County.
Part of the province was hit with 110-kilometre-an-hour winds Saturday night and at its peak, power was knocked out to more than 92,000 households.