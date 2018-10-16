Close to 5,000 NB Power customers without electricity

Close to 5,000 NB Power customers are waking up without power this morning.

As of 7:20 a.m., more than 1,200 customers were without power in the Sackville and Port Elgin area. In Victoria and Madawaska Counties, more than 950 customers are without power.

Meanwhile, about 1,000 NB Power customers are without electricity in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe.

Close to 500 NB Power customers are without electricity in Carleton County and 520 customers don't have power in the Fredericton area.

Winds are causing a lot of issues around the province," said Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson with NB Power.

He said all crews have been dispatched to repair the outages and NB Power is still evaluating how long it is likely to take to restore service.

"The main issues are trees making contact with lines and in some cases trees or branches which have broken and fallen onto lines," Belliveau said.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province, where strong westerly winds will be gusting up to 80 km/h, but could reach 90 km/h throughout the day.

A wind warning is in effect for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur Region with winds also gusting up to 90 km/h along parts of the coast.

The weather agency said wind is expected to die down late in the day.