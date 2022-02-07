Power outage hits 6,000 homes and businesses in the Fredericton area
Crews are working to fix transmission outage at Aberdeen substation, N.B. Power says
More than 6,000 N.B. Power customers in the Fredericton region are without power after an unplanned outage Monday afternoon.
"It's a transmission outage at our Aberdeen substation but could be repaired soon," N.B. Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said in an email to CBC News.
There are six unplanned outages affecting 6,174 homes and businesses, according to N.B. Power's outages website.
Crews are out and working on restoring power, the utility posted on Twitter.
"We apologize for the inconvenience."
Power is expected to be restored to a handful of customers between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., the website indicated as of 3 p.m.
But for the bulk of the outages, there is no estimated time for power to be restored.
The outages started at about 1:30 p.m., Belliveau said.
